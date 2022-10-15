PHOENIX – Federal officials want Gov. Doug Ducey to remove shipping containers he ordered placed along the border near Yuma and abandon his plans to put more there.

In a letter Friday to Ducey agency chiefs, Jacklynn Gould, regional director of the Bureau of Reclamation, said the state’s “unauthorized placement’’ of the containers on federal property and that of the Cocopah Indian Tribe is a violation of federal law “and is a trespass against the United States.’’

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you