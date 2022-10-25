Immaculate Conception St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) Society’s Yuma food pantry is open every other Wednesday for two hours, but demand is so high that sometimes the food runs out sooner.
Now that SVDP officially cut the ribbon on the pantry last week, the occasion marks a new period for growth as the society seeks more support from donors and volunteers to further meet the Yuma community’s needs.
Brad Dierdorf, a volunteer for SVDP, stated that the society is a ministry of the Catholic Church.
“Wherever there is a Catholic Church, there’s probably a St. Vincent,” he said. “So like here in Yuma, there is one with Immaculate Conception which is us, but there’s also one with St. Francis and so on and so forth … the various services probably depend on the particular St. Vincent – what the needs are for the community, what resources they’re able to have. Basically, ours is a food pantry. And like any nonprofit, we hope someday to expand on that but that’s still way down the road.”
Immaculate Conception’s SVDP collects food from donors, including the church itself which holds a monthly offering. SVDP also purchases food to give out. Then, they distribute the food to families in need every other Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. In October alone, Dierdorf reports they gave out 219 boxes of food to 156 households. These households consisted of 477 people including kids and whoever else lives in the house.
“A lot of the families that we get live in that (surrounding) neighborhood, you know?” Dierdorf said. “They might just walk over. That was one of the problems when we were closed – they may not have a car to go up to the food bank. And so the loss of their neighborhood food pantry was very hard on many of the families so we’re glad that we’re back and we’re able to help them again.”
In addition to helping Yumans stretch their food budgets as much as possible, SVDP also works in tandem with the St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix to facilitate applications for assistance with APS electric bills. Immaculate Conception’s SVDP works with people to fill out their paperwork, the applications are then sent to SVDP in Phoenix to make sure everything’s in order and if so, APS provides the funding.
Dierdorf explained that the society used to run a thrift store about 30 years ago, but then they switched to running a pantry. When COVID-19 hit, it became difficult to receive sufficient donations. There were no services at churches so no one was coming and making donations. For two years, SVDP hadn’t been able to accomplish much as it was searching for a place for the pantry to call home, but finally the church purchased a property and SVDP has continued its work.
“We got this house and we’ve actually been in it distributing food for about three months now,” Dierdorf said. “And we waited until it cooled down to have the ribbon cutting because it was pretty hot. We’ve been working, the volunteers have been working on the house. We had to replumb it and upgrade the wiring for the refrigerators and freezers and stuff. We had to do some structural work. So that’s part of the other reason is we needed to get it basically presentable if you will.”
Dierdorf shared that the property purchased by Immaculate Conception actually has two homes on it. Located at the corner of 15th Avenue and 4th Street, the front building is the Monsignor Richard O’Keeffe Center. It’s named in honor of Immaculate Conception’s late pastor who Dierdorf described as a fierce advocate for helping people “regardless of their religion or where they lived or why they were where they were.” The other house is for the Knights of Columbus, a service group.
“Now that we’ve done the ribbon cutting, we do feel it was successful,” Dierdorf said. “We feel like we made some good friends. We raised some money … We’re also hoping that the event might bring in some people themselves as volunteers because we know we need food and money and everything else to work, but we also need additional volunteers. Because in the old days, we used to be open three days a week, every week. Now we’re open basically one day for two hours every other week and all the foods that we have is gone.”
SVDP currently has about 12 or 13 volunteers, but they hope to have more people and food involved so that they can be open more days. With food always running out, they know the demand exists for more help, so that’s where they’re hoping the community will chip in.
Individuals who wish to help can do so through various means. To connect with SVDP about volunteering opportunities or donations, folks can call 928-782-3679 to leave a message. Whenever volunteers come into the building next, they’ll listen to the message and reach back out to the caller.
For those hoping to donate food, the following list includes some of the most in-demand items:
- Canned tuna
- Pasta and spaghetti sauce
- Canned soup
Boxes of pancake mix and syrup
- Canned fruit or vegetables
- Boxes of powdered milk
- Small bags of pinto beans
- Packages of ramen noodles
- Boxes of macaroni and cheese
- Canned beef stew
- Small bags of rice
- Canned chicken or ham
- Boxes of cereal
- Containers of peanut butter
- Containers of jelly or jam
Gifts can be brought to the Immaculate Conception Church prior to any mass in the SVDP box located inside the vestibule. SVDP requests no perishables or opened packages. However, individuals can still make inquiries about specific donation needs since SVDP volunteers do pick up donations. To further help the community, Dierdorf recommends organizations or groups create challenges to collect food and support the Yuma’s hungry.
For those wishing to make a monetary donation, they can write a check to SVDP and place it in the poor box located in the vestibule or take it to the church office.
Should anyone find themself in need of the pantry’s services, the pantry is located at 1487 W. 4th St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.