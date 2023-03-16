A felony charge against the man who allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from a female he thought was 17 years old is being dropped.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday, attorney Michael Donovan said a settlement conference was recently held in his client’s case. Based on discussions with the prosecution, he said the case will likely be dismissed.
Donovan represents Jacob Ray Williams, who was terminated from his teaching position at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School in Somerton and as a junior varsity football coach at Yuma High School when charged with the felony charge of transmitting obscene material to a minor.
Prosecutor Dextron Nye of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office added that he was requesting a two-week continuance so that the victim in the case could be notified.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge David Haws granted the request and scheduled Williams’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on March 29.
Williams remains out of custody after posting a $250,000 bond.
According to Yuma police, Williams allegedly began a conversation with a female who he believed to be 17 on a social media app on Oct. 2, 2021.
During this conversation, he allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from the female and sent a naked picture of himself.
Although the female is of legal age, she told Williams that she was a minor several times, but he persisted.
Williams, when questioned, also allegedly admitted to police that he believed the girl to be under the legal age, which is by law what made the interaction illegal, according to police and the prosecution.