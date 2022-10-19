A single new charge of transmitting obscene material to a minor has been filed by the Yuma County Attorney’s Office against the man who allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from a female he thought was 17 years old.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday, Judge Brandon Kinsey informed Jacob Ray Williams that an indictment had been returned against him charging him with the felony offense.
After receiving a copy of the indictment and briefly discussing it with Williams, attorney Michael Donovan entered a plea of not guilty on his client’s behalf.
Williams, a former junior varsity football coach at Yuma High School, was initially facing one felony count of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation but was informed during his arraignment on Oct. 10 that no criminal complaint had been filed against him.
The reason he was given was that prosecutors, after reviewing the police reports and other information, had declined to press charges. He was released from custody later the same day.
Williams is also a teacher at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School in Somerton, but currently on paid administrative leave.
Williams was rearrested on Sunday.
Donovan also requested that Williams be released under the supervision of pretrial service, adding that he was concerned that his client was rearrested on a warrant instead of being sent a summons to appear.
Kinsey said the case is actually assigned to another division and the judge who is actually presiding over the case would schedule a conditions of release hearing.
Donovan objected, saying his client was entitled to have his release conditions set at the time of arraignment.
Kinsey eventually relented and reduced Williams’ bail to a $25,000 cash-only bond and scheduled a conditions of release hearing on Wednesday.
His next court appearance will be at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 30.
According to Yuma police, Williams allegedly began a conversation with a female who he believed to be 17 on a social media app on Oct. 2.
During this conversation he allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from the female and sent a naked picture of himself.
Although the female is of legal age, she told Williams that she was a minor several times, but he persisted.
Williams, when questioned, also allegedly admitted to police that he believed the girl to be under the legal age, which is by law what made the interaction illegal, according to police.