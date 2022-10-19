A single new charge of transmitting obscene material to a minor has been filed by the Yuma County Attorney’s Office against the man who allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from a female he thought was 17 years old.

During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday, Judge Brandon Kinsey informed Jacob Ray Williams that an indictment had been returned against him charging him with the felony offense.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you