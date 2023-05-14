A 78-year-old woman was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while she was trying to cross a street.
At approximately 9:18 p.m., Yuma police officers responded to the 6600 block of E. 32nd Street for a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle.
The initial investigation revealed that a 46-year-old male was driving a gray 2020 Nissan Kick westbound on East 32nd Street when he struck the woman who was crossing the street.
The female pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
According to information provided by Lt. Craig Johnson, neither speed nor impairment appear to have been factors in the incident.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.