SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A father of a minor who died from a fentanyl overdose is slated to speak Thursday in a community forum that will focus on the narcotic’s continuing threat to the community.
Hosted by Campesinos Sin Fronteras, the forum will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Southwest Junior High School, 963 8th Ave. in San Luis.
Directed at youths and their parents, it’s open to the general public as well.
The forum is a continuation of a series of public meeting hosted by San Luis High School in 2019 as cases of overdoses among young people in San Luis were mounting, said Blanca Arce, coordinator of the Strong Families program for Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a social service organization.
“Unfortunately there continue to be overdose cases,” Arce said. “The drug continues to be in the community and continues to get into the schools.
The San Luis Police Department recorded two fentanyl overdose death sin 2020, one in 2021 and two so far in 2022.
Developed to control pain, fentanyl is highly addictive and fatal even in small doses. It originally appeared in San Luis and elsewhere as counterfeit Oxycodone or M30 tablets, but Arce said more recently it has been produced in multiple colors that apparently simulate candy. For that reason, said Arce, the community must continue to be reminded of the presence of the drug and its dangers.
Arce said the father who lost a child to fentanyl is one of three speakers slated to appear at the forum, Arce said.
“He is a very brave father who wants to share his experience with othes, and in that way try to prevent it from happening in other families.”
Also speaking will be National Guard Sgt. Maciel Moreno, who will address the topic of substance abuse, and Judge Manuel Guerrero of the south county Justice Court, speaking on the topic of domestic violence.
The forum is free and registration is not required. For more information, call Campesinos Sin Fronteras at 928-627-1060, 928-627-5995.