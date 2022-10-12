SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A father of a minor who died from a fentanyl overdose is slated to speak Thursday in a community forum that will focus on the narcotic’s continuing threat to the community.

Hosted by Campesinos Sin Fronteras, the forum will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Southwest Junior High School, 963 8th Ave. in San Luis.

