More than a ton of fentanyl and a “substantial” amount of methamphetamine are now off the streets, thanks to Operations Blue Lotus and Four Horsemen in Arizona.

On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and U.S. Customs and Border Protections, Office of Field Operations’ (OFO) Tucson Field Office and Border Patrol’s Tucson and Yuma Sectors announced the results of drug interdiction operations along the border from March 6 through May 8.

