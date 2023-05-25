More than a ton of fentanyl and a “substantial” amount of methamphetamine are now off the streets, thanks to Operations Blue Lotus and Four Horsemen in Arizona.
On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and U.S. Customs and Border Protections, Office of Field Operations’ (OFO) Tucson Field Office and Border Patrol’s Tucson and Yuma Sectors announced the results of drug interdiction operations along the border from March 6 through May 8.
HIS and OFO conducted Operation Blue Lotus, while Border Patrol conducted the Four Horsemen operation.
“The success of the Four Horsemen operation was due to the collaborative efforts and teamwork of multiple agencies. I am especially proud of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents who worked tirelessly during this operation to take deadly drugs off our streets and out of the communities we proudly serve,” said Chief Patrol Agent Yuma Sector Patricia McGurk-Daniel.
“Thanks to the efforts of our partners at the Department of Homeland Security, we prevented substantial amounts of fentanyl and other drugs from reaching Arizona neighborhoods,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino. “These operations resulted in interdictions at four different ports of entry in addition to two checkpoints, and we appreciate the fine efforts of the law enforcement officers and their canine partners.”
In Yuma County, the cases referred for prosecution included:
• United States v. Jeancarlos Reyes: The defendant, accompanied by his girlfriend and two children, applied for admission at the San Luis Port of Entry in his GMC Sierra. After a canine alerted to the odor of narcotics, he was referred to secondary inspection, resulting in the interdiction of 201 packages of suspected drugs in the doors of the vehicle, including 131 packages that field-tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of 38.54 kilograms.
• United States v. Isidro Pantoja-Ramirez: The driver and sole occupant of a Ford F-150 presented at the immigration checkpoint located near Wellton, Arizona, and was referred to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the vehicle. During the subsequent search, 16 vacuum sealed packages containing small blue pills were located in the inside of the tailgate and in the spare tire on the undercarriage of the vehicle. The pills field-tested positive for fentanyl, and had a total weight of 62.5 kilograms.
The other drug cases referred federally for prosecution include the following:
• United States v. Guadalupe Trujillo-Quintana and Sabrina Renee Alaniz-Lopez: The driver and his passenger were each charged after their Dodge Challenger was referred to secondary inspection at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, and x-rayed. Customs and Border Protection Officers found 156 packages of pills that field-tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of 94 kilograms.
• United States v. Kevin Rodriguez-Ballesteros: The driver and sole occupant was charged after his Ford Lobo was referred to secondary inspection in Nogales, and x-rayed. Further inspection resulted in the seizure of 236 packages that field-tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of 188.56 kilograms.
• United States v. Adela Baez: The driver was accompanied by her two minor children. At the Lukeville Port of Entry, a canine alerted to the odor of narcotics emanating from her Chevrolet Traverse. Subsequent investigation resulted in the interdiction of 32 packages that field-tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of 33.12 kilograms.
• United States v. Elvia Canez: The driver and sole occupant was charged after her Dodge Grand Caravan was referred to secondary inspection at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, and subsequent x-ray showed packages in the quarter panels and seats of the vehicle. In total, 73 packages were interdicted that field-tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of 54.81 kilograms.
• United States v. Melody Karina Romero Quezada: The driver and her passenger, driving in a Honda HR-V, approached the Border Patrol Checkpoint on Interstate 19 outside Amado, Arizona. A Border Patrol canine alerted to the vehicle, and further investigation revealed a trap door to a hidden compartment. Inside the compartment, Border Patrol Agents located 114 bundles that field-tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of 14 kilograms.
• United States v. Zulma Corrales-Hernandez and Manuel Mendoza-Gonzalez: The driver and his passenger were charged after applying for entry into the United States at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales. The defendants and their Mazda CX-7 were referred to secondary inspection where a Z-Portal x-ray scan led to the removal of 588 packages that field-tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of 73.90 kilograms.
• United States v. Rosio Lopez Carrillo: The driver, accompanied by a minor child, applied for entry into the United States at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales. After a canine detected the odor of narcotics coming from his Volkswagen Touareg, the defendant was referred to secondary inspection. Following a search, 65 packages that field-tested positive for fentanyl were removed from the vehicle, with a total weight of 46.70 kilograms.
“The successes we’ve seen at our ports cannot be overstated. Our continued layered enforcement actions, our entire team’s dedication to protecting the homeland, and collaboration with our federal partners are key to fulfilling our mission,” said Guadalupe Ramirez, Director of Field Operations, Customs and Border Protection.