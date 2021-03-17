Fentanyl pills, meth and illegal entrant intercepted at checkpoint
A pickup truck containing $30,000 worth of fentanyl pills, a small amount of methamphetamine and an illegal border crosser who had been previously deported were intercepted Saturday afternoon at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents assigned to the Yuma Sector Canine Unit referred a Ford pickup truck to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area at approximately 1 p.m. to conduct an immigration inspection.
While in secondary a USBP canine named Bestia alerted to the pickup truck, which prompted a further search of the vehicle.
During that subsequent search Border Patrol agents found a backpack that contained fentanyl pills and just over three grams of methamphetamine hidden inside a purse.
Agents also determined that the passenger of the pickup truck was illegally present in the United States.
The driver of the vehicle, a female U.S. citizen from Somerton, was arrested.
Agents also arrested the illegal entrant and seized the fentanyl, methamphetamine, the pickup truck and other related evidence.
