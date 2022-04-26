Yuma Sector Border Patrol is reporting that 16 pounds of fentanyl, worth more than $160,000, was seized during checkpoint operations Saturday night.
Canine Cibi and his partner, who are assigned to the Blythe station, were at the immigration checkpoint U.S. Highway 95 when the dog alerted to a Toyota pickup truck during an exterior sniff of the vehicle.
Agents referred the vehicle to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area, but the driver instead fled and continued heading north on U.S. Highway 95.
Agents pursued the vehicle for approximately two miles before the driver finally pulled over.
During a search of the vehicle, agents found the fentanyl concealed under the rear seats. They also found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle were identified as a 19-year-old male and 18-year-old female from the Phoenix area.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol seized the vehicle and turned over the drugs, paraphernalia, and occupants to the Drug Enforcement Administration.