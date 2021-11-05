In light of her presidential appointment as state director of rural development, Arizona Rep. Charlene Fernandez, who represents Legislative District 4, will be resigning from the position.
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced his intent to appoint Fernandez to serve in the regional role in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
In a letter to Arizona Speaker Russell Bowers and Leader Reginald Bolding, Fernandez wrote on Thursday that she will resign as state representative of Legislative District 4 effective Nov. 15. District 4 includes the majority of Yuma County.
The USDA Rural Development mission is to help improve the economy and quality of life in rural America. State directors lead offices that offer grants, loans and loan guarantees to help create jobs and support economic development and essential services.
A White House press release noted that Fernandez and other regional appointees “will be critical to the President’s efforts to rebuild communities most impacted by the pandemic, the economic recovery, and climate change. They bring deep expertise in their issue areas as well as critical relationships with federal, state, tribal, and local leaders. And, consistent with the President’s commitment to building an administration that looks like America, these regional appointees represent the diversity of America and the communities they serve.”
A Yuma native, Charlene Fernandez has spent her career in public service. The Democrat worked for Congressman Ed Pastor for 12 years and later for Congressman Raúl Grijalva. In both roles she ran their Yuma County offices, assisting constituents with a focus on rural Arizonans.
She also served in the administration of Gov. Janet Napolitano as a liaison to the business community for the Arizona Department of Environment Quality to ensure the air and water remained safe.
In 2014, Fernandez was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives and currently represents southwestern Arizona, home of the many farmers who produce 90% of the country’s lettuce production.
As House minority leader, she was integral to the Drought Contingency Plan agreement in 2019, bringing states, tribal nations, farmers and other stakeholders together to ensure a sustainable water supply for Arizona.
Fernandez prioritized food security as a former member of the Arizona Department of Agriculture’s Food & Agriculture Policy Advisory Committee, according to the White House press release.
In her resignation letter, Fernandez stated that serving the constituents of Legislative District 4 had been the “honor of a lifetime.”
“Throughout my years of public service, I have advocated for our border communities, Native Nations, suburban neighborhoods, as well as the largest producers of lettuce across the world,” Fernandez wrote.
“I have had the opportunity to represent working families, teachers, farmers and so many more who have taught me the great need for continued action across our state. I will continue serving those communities, with the same Democratic values, in a new capacity as I move on to a new chapter,” she added.
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will choose her replacement. By state law, the replacement must be from the same political party.