Corazon de Maní

Corazon de Maná, a tribute band to the famed Mexican rock band Maná, will be the headlining act at Saturday’s Tacos and Tunes Festival.

 PHOTO COURTESY CORAZON DE MANA

Yumans can treat themselves to music with their tacos and follow up with something sweet to eat on Saturday when a popular outdoor festival returns, this time in a new venue in the downtown.

Thirteen vendors will take up Main Street, serving tacos loaded with a variety of fillings as the city of Yuma hosts the Tacos and Tunes Festival from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

