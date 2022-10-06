Yumans can treat themselves to music with their tacos and follow up with something sweet to eat on Saturday when a popular outdoor festival returns, this time in a new venue in the downtown.
Thirteen vendors will take up Main Street, serving tacos loaded with a variety of fillings as the city of Yuma hosts the Tacos and Tunes Festival from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
And baked goods, ice cream and many other sweets will be available in a “Dessert Circle” set up at the roundabout at 3rd and Main streets.
“We’re going to have all different flavors of tacos – beef, chicken, pork, seafood. I’m sure someone will make a dessert taco,” said Joanne Fiser, Yuma Festivals coordinator who is overseeing the festival. “There is going to be a lot of good food.”
Food won’t be the only attractions. Live entertainment includes 15 half-hour and hour-long performances by local and regional bands and dance groups. Corazon de Maná, a Southern California-based tribute group for the famed Mexican rock band Maná, will be the headliner.
There will also be a car show organized by the Yuma chapter of the Streetwise Car Club. a kids zone with games and amusements for youngsters, and vendors serving cold beverages.
Admission to the festival is free.
The festival took place at Desert Sun Stadium in previous years, but Fiser said the city decided to make Main Street the venue for Saturday’s event in part to help draw customers to businesses along Main Street that will be open during the same hours.
“Having the Tacos and Tunes Festival in Historic Downtown Yuma will definitely be a fiesta to remember,” she said. “(There will be) loads of entertainment throughout the day and tacos, tacos and more tacos.”
A panel of judges will sample tacos served up by the vendors and will pick one for the title of Uniquely Yuma Taco, Fiser said. Second- and third-place finishers in that category will also be honored. Those awards are scheduled to be presented at 5 p.m.
Saturday’s lineup dispenses with one attraction of previous festivals, the salsa contest, Fiser said, but includes a new one that should appeal to people with a sweet tooth, the Dessert Circle.
“That’s new and fun, and I think people are going to like that. It’s one location where people can get all their sweet treats.”
Music has been part of the festival pretty much since its inception more than a decade ago, and bands Saturday will perform a variety of genres of Mexican music.
Corazon de Maná, slated to take the stage at 7:30 p.m., will play what vocalist Armando Vega calls its own, organic interpretation of what he considers the best-ever band playing in a genre loosely defined as Spanish rock.
“The genre they fill, roque en español, Spanish rock, is a wide net,” Vega said of Maná. “They’re so big, their music is so diverse, they kind of create a genre of their own. They incorporate all kinds of Latin rhythms and (meld) them into their own genre. It’s a style of their own and it goes from Mexican folk to reggae to calypso.”
Corazon de Mana avoids strict imitations of Maná songs that could come out sounding wooden, he said. Instead, Corazon seeks to make its own stylistic imprint that is faithful to and celebrates the music of the Mexican group.
“We don’t stray too far. It’s organic-sounding, which is great,” Vega said.
“We provide fans a celebration of their music while everyone waits for them to come around for their stadium tours.”
Corazon made a previous appearance in Yuma shortly after its formation about four or five years ago. Today it performs at venues around California, Nevada and Arizona, and makes appearances as far away as Texas.
Beside Vega, the band is made up of lead guitarist Juan Carlos, Mikki Crash on drums, Jorge Orellana on bass and keyboardist James Silva.
Up to 75 vehicles of different types and vintages will be exhibited in the 100 block of Main Street in the juried car show organized by Streetwise Car Club as part the festival, said Sal Arroyo, president of the club’s Yuma chapter.
As of Tuesday, about 50 vehicles were entered in the exhibition, leaving 25 slots open for any area residents who want to show off their vehicles.
“The car show is open to any vehicles, whether they’re 4-by-4s, hot rods, motorcycles or lowriders or whatever,” Arroyo said.
Entered vehicles will be placed in categories according to their types, he said, and an award will be presented to each judged as the best in its category. Car show winners are slated to be announced at 4:30 p.m.
Anyone wishing to enter a vehicle in the show can call Arroyo at 928-580-2133.
The Streetwise Car Club has chapters in Arizona, California and Nevada, Arroyo said. The Yuma chapter has been in existence for three years and stages car shows and other events to raise money for charitable causes.
Car show winners are slated to be announced at 4:30 p.m.
People driving to the festival can park their vehicles in the downtown parking lots, but once those are filled up, Paradise Casino in nearby Winterhaven will make available its lot across the river for overflow parking.
Fiser said shuttle service will be available to and from the festival for those who park at the casino. Given the expected turnout Saturday, she expects the casino parking lot and shuttle use to get a lot of use.
“This event normally was well-attended when it was at the stadium. I think it will be better attended in the downtown because it’s free.”
Sponsors of the festival are Chretin’s Restaurant & Cantina, Takos & Beer, Paradise Casino, Quechan Casino Resort, ABC5, Telemundo, Mr. Burros, Mr. Chelada, Swire Coca-Cola, El Jimador, AEA Federal Credit Union, LoanSuite Mortgage, The Realty Agency, Z93 & Outlaw Country, El Dorado Broadcasters, La Campesina Radio and Radio Amigo.
For more information, visit www.yumaaz.gov/tacosandtunes.