With chronic absenteeism on the rise, Yuma County’s school superintendents are urging parents to keep their kids in school unless absolutely necessary.

The concern was raised anew in the fall after reports came out stating that over a third of public school students in the U.S. were chronically absent. According to the Hechinger Report, the number of chronically absent students has doubled from 8 million students before the pandemic to 16 million in 2021-2022.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you