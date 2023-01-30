With chronic absenteeism on the rise, Yuma County’s school superintendents are urging parents to keep their kids in school unless absolutely necessary.
The concern was raised anew in the fall after reports came out stating that over a third of public school students in the U.S. were chronically absent. According to the Hechinger Report, the number of chronically absent students has doubled from 8 million students before the pandemic to 16 million in 2021-2022.
But what is chronic absence in this context? In Arizona, the minimum number of instructional days is 180, so schools define chronically absent as students who are absent for 10% or more of the school year. Since 180 days is the minimum, that would mean at least 18 days of absence.
“All the superintendents did talk together about this issue and our messaging is the same,” Somerton School District (SSD) Superintendent Laura Noel said. “So it’s not only just Somerton that feels this way, but all of the districts are struggling with the same thing. I was surprised; I didn’t even realize that our (chronically absent) rate had been 39% last year. I was thinking, well, the attendance is pretty good. I didn’t really notice or pay attention until I read that article. And then I went back and asked our person – I was flabbergasted because I just couldn’t believe that it really is that high.”
Noel explained that when she first heard the figure of one-third, she didn’t think it could have been true in SSD because she would see students every day. But the attendance person she consulted confirmed that 39% of SSD kids missed 18 days.
Yuma School District One Superintendent James Sheldahl also confirmed that “the report that one third of students are chronically absent holds true in Yuma County and District One.”
The reasons are hard to pinpoint, however.
“We saw a significant jump in chronic absenteeism over the past two years for many COVID-related reasons,” Sheldahl said. “Whether students tested positive, were identified as close contacts or remained home as a precaution, COVID had a significant effect on absenteeism. However, there are many reasons why students miss school. Although national research indicates that chronic absenteeism is more common among traditionally underserved communities, locally we see chronic absenteeism impacting all subgroups of students. It would be very difficult to identify one or two primary causes.”
In considering the question, Noel agrees that COVID has played a significant role.
“Just coming out of COVID, we were all very careful about every time a kid had a sniffle or allergies or whatever, you kept them home,” she said. “... There was a lot of real caution and keeping kids at home but then that means that those children miss 10% of their instruction and not only do you miss 10% but you also lose the continuation. So there’s a gap created.”
Noel explained that SSD has been trying to fill these gaps by teaching the grade level standards while looking for gaps in understanding and going back and filling those gaps.
“And that seems to be working for us,” she said. “We’re seeing very good growth in our students’ achievement. Especially compared statewide, our students, our district are doing very well. But it’s been a really hard struggle and now the problem is parents are still in that mode of holding their kids home for every little indication of anything. They’re holding them at home and we still are having trouble with that attendance. So we need to get past the fear and the anxiety over illness and get kids back in school so they can participate and get the direct instruction that they need.”
Public school funds are also impacted by attendance, or average daily membership, so chronic absence can mean fewer funds going to schools. But Sheldahl and Noel affirm that the most important reason to keep kids in school is for their own academic success and wellbeing.
“The primary short-term effect on students who miss school is the loss of instruction and instructional support,” Sheldahl said. “When students miss a day when instruction was delivered on key concepts or content, the students struggle to catch up. When absences occur on a regular basis, students fall further and further behind, developing significant gaps in their learning that impact achievement for the long term.
“The secondary impact of chronic absenteeism is social. Students learn valuable social norms and build important peer relationships within the school community. When students are chronically absent, they tend to struggle socially. Positive peer relationships are a catalyst for effective learning in school and the foundation for critical skills in the workplace.”
Noel noted that her district attempted to allow some time for transition from to school through online learning for those who needed it, but they’ve found that the students do better in person.
“A lot of our programs and our teachers – because of the skills they acquired doing remote learning – are using more tools now in their classrooms, but still we find that remote is not the same,” she said. “And it could be because we have such a large population of English language learners. They just really need to be exposed to English and they get enough exposure to Spanish. We want our students to be bilingual but most of our students that come into our district are monolingual Spanish so we’re trying to teach them to be bilingual … They need the most practice in English, and they get that practice in English by being here and the environment and so we find they do much better when they’re here.”
With an observed link between attendance and student achievement, Yuma’s public school districts are working to keep parents engaged.
“The most effective level at which to address student attendance is the school level,” Sheldahl remarked. “Our schools work to engage parents as partners in their children’s learning. Teachers and principals communicate regularly through various means, such as school communication platforms, emails and phone calls. Schools also offer incentives for good attendance.”
While there are plenty of valid concerns that parents may have, Sheldahl expressed that attendance should remain a top priority.
“First, we want parents to know, statistically and practically, school is the safest place for a child to be,” he said. “Our schools are safe places, staffed with caring and responsible adults. Second, parents know their children best. Many children have seasonal allergies, for example, that do not warrant missing school.
“Children should stay home, however, if they have a fever, vomiting or diarrhea. Finally, decades of research on student absenteeism have clearly established its negative impact on learning to read, high school graduation, college and career attainment, etc. All of our schools provide amazing learning opportunities and we want every child to experience these opportunities by arriving at school on time, each day.”
Noel also commented that from SSD’s contact-tracing practices, the district found that it didn’t have a single school breakout of COVID.
“All of the breakouts were like family gatherings or things like that that will happen outside of school and we are continuing the practices at school of sanitizing,” she said. “We kind of geared up when COVID came about and we’re continuing all those practices. So I really think that in many ways, school is safer than your home family gatherings and things like that.
“…All the districts are trying to get that message out: We need to let go of that fear. They’re not getting exposed here. If you’re going to be more cautious, be more cautious in your family. Because in school, we’re not seeing that transmission where they’re catching it between each other and we need those kids every possible day that they can be here.”
Parents are encouraged to keep sick children at home if they have fever, vomiting or diarrhea. But should they be concerned about other sicknesses or COVID, practices like vaccinating children, testing for COVID, masking up and practicing social distancing have become easier to observe as extra precautionary measures.
“Of course we don’t want kids coming to school sick,” Noel concluded. “But the point is to not be fearful and anxious and hold back when they could still benefit from being here and not exposing anybody to anything. So it’s a tricky balance.”
