Staff shortages. An increasing number of COVID-19 patients and those needing high levels of critical care. Intensive Care Unit patients being held in the Emergency Department until staffed beds are available. A lack of beds in other facilities across the state. These have been some of the challenges at Yuma Regional Medical Center, according to Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services Deb Anders.
Needing assistance, YRMC applied for federal support and the call was answered.
An Air Force Medical Augmentation Team of 15 federal reserves and active duty personnel have stepped in to assist on the frontlines of the pandemic at YRMC, where they’ve been providing additional assistance in the COVID unit and wherever help is needed.
The complement of the team is made up of one doctor, one physician’s assistant, five nurses, and a handful of technicians for a total of 15 airmen.
Kymberly Miller, Director of Nursing for the COVID unit at YRMC’s Two West Medical, explained that the augmentation team’s help has been essential for providing faster, more attentive care for patients. Providing help in any way they can, Miller said the airmen serve as extra sets of eyes on vitals, freeing up hands to attend to emergent situations.
“The lowest part for us is the patients that don’t get to go home,” she said. “We understand how it affects family members. [With more] people involved in their care, you can provide for emergent situations … and the better the outcomes will be.”
Elaborating on the emergent situations, Miller noted that having more people on the floor means that these situations can be spotted and attended to more quickly. For example, decreases in oxygen can be caught sooner allowing the nurses to prone the patients faster – an act of positioning them on their stomachs to increase blood oxygenation. Having more teammates to count on allows for those better outcomes where more patients make it back home to their families.
Every day is different, stated Miller. Major Katherine Kasch, the officer in charge of the augmentation team, explained that the airmen assist with all sorts of tasks, from providing support in the infusion clinic to taking care of patients in the ICU.
“Individuals on an in-patient floor, [for instance,] those are typically 12-hour shifts so they’re passing medications, assisting with anything [the civilian nurses] need,” Kasch said. “We’re all registered nurses so we can function at that capacity. The only limiting factor is that we’re not familiar with the documentation system they use. We have a team nurse that assists us with making sure the documentation is done right.”
Noting that the surge in COVID hospitalizations across the country has been overwhelming smaller towns, Kasch said that the concentration of COVID patients makes for more complications. Assistance is met with open arms.
“The nurses at YRMC have been very welcoming and grateful,” she said. “They’ve been doing this for two years. Anything they can get as far as assistance, especially when some of the patients have higher acuity requiring more care, makes a big difference. It’s very rewarding; most of our deployments have been overseas, so it’s been great actually being able to help people in the U.S., to alleviate some of the suffering from people in Yuma. I’m very honored to have been selected to come here. It gives more meaning to my mission.”
Kasch is on her ninth deployment currently, but she states that some members of the augmentation team are on their first deployment. Hailing from different parts of the U.S. also, Kasch and the majority of the airmen come from the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The others represent the Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts, the Hill Air Force Base in Utah and the Edwards Air Force Base in California.
The airmen have learned to switch gears quickly to work together as a team. Kasch shared that they constantly ask each other if they’re doing okay.
“Everybody has to have an outlet; you need to bounce off concerns,” she said. “You want to make sure everyone has some resource. It’s constant interaction with each other to alleviate the homesickness … we try to do team building stuff.”
The augmentation team has been in Yuma for about two weeks, or half of their assigned time in Yuma as they serve in increments of 30 days. In that time, two members have had birthdays and Kasch shared that one of their team building activities involved a birthday celebration since it’s hard being away from family.
The nurses at YRMC have also made the experience good in spite of the situation at hand.
“They tell us about places to go see and things to do to take advantage of being out here,” Kasch said. “The nurses are really proud of being from here. Our team does team building so that way we can pass the time and no one’s really lonely. The nurses on the floor have been really welcoming.
“[Being in Yuma has] been great because there’s lots of Latin food. We’ve been trying out some of the restaurants when we have evenings off. We try to have dinner together, explore the local culture. Some people saw the Center of the Earth … we’re going to look at the historical prison soon too.”
The team hasn’t been losing focus, but these activities help keep people going, according to Kasch.
“Everybody has husbands and children and family members behind,” she said. “We don’t want them to worry about us. We’re constantly checking on each other.”
This ties in to an important lesson for Kasch: taking adequate care of herself so that she can care for her patients.
“There’s a lot of buzz terms like ‘the new normal,’” she said. “It does change things when taking care of yourself … If I don’t do that and if I don’t change my behavior, you’re going to have to do the same job with less people to help. That’s what’s changed in my personal health. It degrades capacity when people get sick.”
The other important side of this coin for Kasch is educating others.
“It comes down to making sure you’re educating individuals so they don’t get re-infected; taking care of yourself; making sure you’re practicing and providing good guidance,” she said, “Making sure that people are being safe and they’re not spreading COVID; making sure I talk about it with individuals who ask questions about where to go to for information. That’s probably one of the most important things to me.”
As for the nurses at YRMC, Miller believes that they’ve truly learned to work as a team. The staff at Two West Medical is used to having to adapt to new people on the unit, but she reports that it’s not uncommon for people such as agency nurses that travel across the country to become like family.
“We have pulled together and made it through some of the toughest times that we never thought we’d make it through,” she said. “We’ve been able to adapt and learn. We’re committed to continuing to provide care to our community.”
Referencing that YRMC has restricted visitation again because of the surge, Miller also expressed understanding for how hard it is for families being unable to see their loved ones.
“I think it’s really important for the community to understand we’re really committed,” she said. “We acknowledge it’s very hard and very scary for their family members to come to us, so we thank them for letting us take care of their families.”
Appreciative of the faith it takes to let loved ones seek treatment, Miller is also hopeful that community members will continue to do their parts in reducing the need for hospitalizations.
“Of course we always hope that COVID will go away,” she said. “We hope that we can shut down the COVID unit again. Remember to wear your mask and socially distance. It’s hard, but it’s necessary.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.