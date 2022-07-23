Gus Santillan is known by his loved ones as a very optimistic 12-year-old boy who loves to hug, skip and tell silly jokes. And this optimism is a source of true strength for him and his family since Gus has had scoliosis since infancy. Now as the family has faced some unexpected challenges at what looked to be the end of the journey, they’re turning to community support to get through the year that awaits them. And they hope to bring awareness, too: a sooner diagnosis makes a world of difference when treating infantile scoliosis.
Addie Santillan, Gus’ mother, shared that she first noticed something was off when he was three months old.
“I noticed that he always kind of leaned in his torso,” she said. “It’s like in his rib cage; we always called him the leaning cholo. And I took him to a few different pediatricians in town and they were like, ‘Oh, their bones are just so really GREEN. You know, they’re not meant to be sitting up yet.’ But even when he was laying, he was leaning his body and I just knew something wasn’t right.”
At six months, Addie finally found a pediatrician to order an x-ray and sure enough, they discovered a 30-degree curve. Anything above 20 degrees is considered scoliosis and the issue is that once the curvature exceeds that amount, it begins to affect internal organs.
“For my son’s case, he had to learn to walk in braces and have body casts and everything because he was so small,” she said. “He was born with it. It was affecting his lung development. It was pushing on a valve in his heart because his curve happens to be up in his torso, the upper part of his body. And then kids who have curves in the bottom part of their body, it can affect their bladder, their kidneys, their spleen, so it affects the growing of their bodies and their internal organs.”
When development is involved, time to treat infantile scoliosis is truly of essence. Once Gus received a diagnosis, he had to get an MRI done to determine the type. Since he has idiopathic scoliosis, this means it only affects the skeleton and fortunately, not the spinal cord or nerves.
At 11 months, he was fitted for his first Boston brace, a type of fiberglass cast that provides corrective pressure. Gus learned to walk in this cast and had to wear it for 23 hours a day until he was almost four years old.
He then wore another type of brace, but the curve kept progressing to the point where the degree was in the 50s and later in the 90s, so Addie spent a lot of time researching for a new specialist and that’s how the family ended up seeing Dr. Peter Newton, chief of the Division of Orthopedics and Scoliosis at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. The family reports that this surgeon is considered the second best in the nation for orthopedics, so they consider themselves fortunate to be able to see him as an in-patient provider.
“Right away Dr. Newton started doing body casting on him, so it’s a little bit more intense than just the brace,” Addie explained. “He would have to be put under general anesthesia and he was put in a contortion table.He was asleep and they would actually twist and contort his body on this kind of medieval-looking table and then wrap his body in a cast to push and train the spine to go in the right direction. And it worked really great until it didn’t.”
Gus underwent this treatment for three years and went from a 90-degree curve to the low 40s.
“We saw a significant difference,” Addie said. “Before then, he would always have to use a nebulizer and breathing treatments because his left lung just wasn’t developing because the spine was pushing on it. He would always tell us after he played for a while that he felt like his heart was racing really hard and it’s because it started tensing on a valve in his heart … By the time he was nine, he didn’t complain about his heart racing after just playing for 20, 30 minutes and he wasn’t having to use his inhaler so we knew it was working. And then it just stopped.”
Addie noted that Gus has a very aggressive form of scoliosis and each time he hit a hormonal growth spurt, his scoliosis would become super aggressive and start curving his spine again despite treatment.
So at nine, he underwent his first invasive surgery with a new technology known as MAGEC (MAGnetic Expansion Control) Spinal Growing Rods. These rods are hollow titanium rods with magnets in them that allow them to expand and grow as needed, eliminating the need for surgery every three months. Gus had these rods until he was 12–and like every past treatment, they worked really well until they didn’t anymore.
“They debated on either taking those out and putting another set of magic rods in, but he’s really big for his age,” Addie noted. “So they decided to do the permanent fusion. They did spinal fusion, where they take two titanium rods and they screw them into his back. A big portion of his curve was already fusing itself because he’s already a preteen and so it kind of starts calcifying and fusing on its own.
“The parts [of the spine] that weren’t fused, they did cut them and move them over. It’s called an osteotomy. [They] made the spine a little bit straighter and then put a bone graft and screws and stuff.”
This surgery was meant to be the end of a 12-year journey, but unfortunately, complications arose.
“[Gus] got released from the hospital about four or five days post-surgery, which is normal,” Addie said. “We went home, he was doing well, he was walking, getting around with not a lot of pain. And then about four days home–so about nine days post-surgery–I went up at midnight to give him some of his pain medicine and his full back was covered in blood and his bandage was draining through.”
It was a scary situation for the family, but they followed the directions their triage nurse provided. The situation had worsened as Gus’ back had become very irritated and he spiked a fever. He ended up having to return to the hospital because he’d gotten a staph infection in his bones.
“We caught it really early on, but he has to have IV treatments for it for six weeks,” Addie said. “They’re treating it really aggressively because unlike other people who get staph infections, those antibiotics kill the infection on the tissue in the blood and then you’re good to go. But he has metal in his body that that infection could stick to–the antibiotics don’t go on metal and so that’s what’s making it a little bit trickier, so he has to have six weeks of IV antibiotics and [a year] of oral antibiotics.”
Gus ultimately didn’t get to leave the hospital until the end of June instead of mid-June, but he remained positive throughout his stay. Despite the regular moments of frustration, he cherished the bright spots like getting the opportunity to walk outside in the hospital’s little garden. Now that he’s home, Addie is serving as Gus’ caregiver since homecare agencies in Yuma don’t cover pediatrics.
Between having to make regular trips back and forth to San Diego and the cost of healthcare, the family is looking at an estimated total cost of $50,000. While they had budgeted for the surgery and expected travel and then some, the situation exceeded their planning. Community members and friends responded to this by stepping up with a GoFundMe. Out of a $10,000 goal, they’ve currently raised $6,105. The Santillans are deeply grateful.
“The support that we’ve had from just our personal friend community has been amazing,” Addie said. “And then the outpouring–Tammy put the GoFundMe–just from the Yuma community, I was surprised. I’ve been shocked because we’re pretty private people. My husband’s a quiet IT guy. I’m a special ed teacher. All his other surgeries we’ve always financed and just figured it out on our own.
“But when we got hit with this infection and a month in the hospital, I was just telling Tammy, ‘I’m just not sure how we’re gonna do this. You know, we’ve estimated the different doctor bills and stuff to be around $50,000 and then not even the cost of gas and food and everything for a month here,’ and she said, ‘Let me do this for you.’ I didn’t know and I had talked with my husband about it for a couple of days when my other friends said, ‘You should do it. You’re born and raised in Yuma. Let the community help you guys.’”
Going forward, the Santillan family will keep carrying on. While the complications have set them back and there’s a chance that the rods might have to be taken out if the infection doesn’t clear, they’re confident in their strength.
“God doesn’t give us anything more than we can handle,” Addie said. “And I think a big reason that our family has been given it is because we can handle this and we can advocate and help other families.”
Her biggest advice to parents? Don’t hesitate to take action. Don’t just watch and wait.
“Our surgeon says that when he hears families come in and say that the prior doctor or physician said [to watch and wait], that just puts a sink in his stomach because time goes by so quick,” she said. “We all know that kids grow so fast and change so quickly. Watch and wait is not a healthy way with kids. With adults who get diagnosed with scoliosis, yes, it is more of a watch-and-wait situation because we’re done growing. Kids grow so rapidly and change so fast that watch and wait is not a good mentality with them.”
To learn more about scoliosis, Addie Santillan recommends visiting https://www.settingscoliosisstraight.org/. And for those who’d like to help her family with their extensive healthcare costs, community members can donate to their GoFundMe at https://bit.ly/3PPwUk6.