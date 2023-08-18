Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 77F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 87F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.