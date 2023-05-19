The Yuma Orchestra Association’s final concert of its 47th season marks a milestone for four young musicians who will be finishing high school this month and moving on to the next chapter in their lives.

The concert, Orchestral Classics, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Snider Auditorium at Yuma High School, 400 S. 6th Ave. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased in advance online – go to Yumaorchestra.org and click on tickets, then the link to the Orchestral Classic concert. Tickets also will be sold at the door the evening of the concert.

