The Yuma Orchestra Association’s final concert of its 47th season marks a milestone for four young musicians who will be finishing high school this month and moving on to the next chapter in their lives.
The concert, Orchestral Classics, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Snider Auditorium at Yuma High School, 400 S. 6th Ave. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased in advance online – go to Yumaorchestra.org and click on tickets, then the link to the Orchestral Classic concert. Tickets also will be sold at the door the evening of the concert.
Tastee Bites Bakery will be providing their delicious desserts for sale before the concert and during intermission. The bakery, owned by Kelly Fleck, opened recently in Historic Downtown Yuma.
The orchestra’s four graduating musicians are classic examples of the success of the orchestra program’s mission to nurture and cultivate the arts in Yuma through classical string music education and performance, said conductor Janet Jones.
All four of the student musicians, Emily Dickerson, Yaejie Kwon, Elena Esquer and Matthew Henson, have been members of String Ambassadors for several years and also play in the Yuma Civic Orchestra. Yaejie and Matthew play violin while Emily and Elena both play viola. Yaejie, Elena and Matthew will graduate from Cibola High School on May 26; homeschooled Emily has completed her high school requirements. Their future plans vary widely but all say they want music to continue to be a part of their lives.
The four student musicians say they may have gotten started in the orchestral program through parental prodding but they ended up loving to make music. They will take with them many wonderful memories of their years learning to play their instruments, performing for others and the friends they’ve made.
One of them, Elena Esquer, even plans to make music her career. She will be attending Northern Arizona University on a viola scholarship, majoring in music education. Meanwhile, Matthew and Yaejie plan to take their violins to college as they pursue degrees in engineering for Matthew and statistics and computer science for Yaejie. Emily aspires to become a firefighter but hopes to still find time to play in the Yuma Civic Orchestra.
Aptly titled Orchestral Classics, the spring concert will feature familiar selections written by the masters. “Some of the pieces selected for the concert include Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Rossini, music people will recognize,” Jones said.
“Our musicians are looking forward to bringing Yumans an orchestral classics concert where our community can experience the power and imagery that the music brings,” she added. “This concert is dedicated specifically to those in our community and surrounding areas who love classical music and who support us all year long.”
The spring concert is made possible due in part to support from the Janice Fife Yuma Fund, the Arizona Public Service Co. Corporate Giving, the Arizona Commission of the Arts and the Arizona Community Foundation – Sturgis Charitable Trust.
The Yuma Orchestra Association announced that performances for the 2023-24 season will include Classics by Moonlight in next fall, Spirit of Christmas in December, Romantic Classics in February and Orchestral Classics in May.
For more information about Yuma Orchestra Association, visit Yumaorchestra.org or call 928-487-1344.