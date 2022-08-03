PHOENIX – The Republican nominee to become the state’s chief elections officer could end up being someone who has publicly denied that Joe Biden actually won the popular vote here in 2020 and might not certify the results of the 2024 presidential race.

Results late Tuesday showed state Rep. Mark Finchem with about a 8-point lead over businessman Beau Lane, his closest competitor. Trailing further back were state Rep. Shawnna Bolick, who last year had proposed allowing the legislature to override the popular vote for president, and Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita who, while not denying the results of the 2020 race, has raised questions about how it was run.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you