Election 2022 Secretaries of State
Buy Now

This combination of photos shows Arizona Republican Mark Finchem (left) and Democrat Adrian Fontes.

 AP

PHOENIX – Mark Finchem, the failed candidate for secretary of state, now wants to appeal a ruling upholding the election of Adrian Fontes, his Democratic foe.

Daniel McCauley, his attorney, has filed a notice with Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Julian he intends to seek Supreme Court review of her findings that he had failed to present any evidence that showed the outcome of the race – and his loss by more than 120,000 votes – was in any way affected by misconduct or fraud by anyone.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you