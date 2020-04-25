Fire at Martinez Lake burns three acres and destroys three travel-trailers

A brush fire burning at a lagoon in the vicinity of Martinez Lake scorched about three acres and destroyed several travel-trailers before firefighters from four agencies stopped its spread and eventually were able to extinguish it.
Fire Chief Tim Soule said Rural/Metro firefighters were dispatched to the location at approximately 12:45 p.m. for a report of a brush fire.
Spread by high winds, the fire also destroyed three travel-trailers that had been parked in the area and damaged at least two homes, both of which, however, were able to be reoccupied.
Soule added that several people in the area were trying to put the fire out when firefighters arrived on scene. One person was also treated on the scene by paramedics, but refused to be transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Due to the size of the fire and the number of structures being threatened, the City of Yuma Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management Fire, and the Yuma Proving Ground Fire Department also responded as part of a mutual-aid request.
“It was a very strong team effort,” Soule added.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
