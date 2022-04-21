A number of families, including at least 19 children and 12 adults, were displaced Tuesday night following a fire at a mobile home park.
Charly McMurdie, a spokesperson for the Yuma Office of the American Red Cross, said the organization assisted six families on the night of the fire and were scheduled to help five more on Wednesday.
“We are doing our best to accommodate all of the people who were displaced from their homes (Tuesday night) in a horrible fire,” McMurdie said. “Our hearts go out to each and every one of them and by doing our part we hope this is making things a little easier for them for now.”
The fire broke out at about 8:15 p.m. in a mobile home park at 2002 W. 8th St.
According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, arriving firefighters found several mobile homes fully involved in flames.
Due to adverse weather conditions, it took firefighters approximately two hours to contain and extinguish the flames.
“Extremely strong winds and mobile homes on narrow lots contributed to a rapid fire spread,” Erfert said.
Yuma police officers closed the surrounding streets to traffic during the fire and firefighters remained on scene throughout the night dealing with flare-ups and hotspots.
The Imperial County Fire Department, the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department and the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to mutual aid requests to help fight the fire.
Erfert said eight mobile homes were either severely damaged or destroyed by the fire, while another RV-type trailer received exterior damage.
There were no reports of any injuries, and a dog was rescued from the RV.
“The RV was between two of the mobile homes that were on fire,” Erfert said. “When firefighters made entry into the RV, where they found the dog inside a kennel and brought him out.”
Since the owner was not home at the time, a neighbor took possession of the dog.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.