No one was injured in a fire at the Villa Alameda RV Park that severely damaged a fifth-wheel travel trailer and left one person homeless on Monday evening.
The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. with Yuma firefighters responding to 3547 S. Avenue 5E.
According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, a fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully involved in flames.
Although firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, the travel trailer sustained heavy damage to the interior and contents.
No other surrounding structures were damaged, and the resident was not home at the time of the fire.
The fire originated inside the travel trailer and the cause is still under investigation.
Spokesperson Charly McMurdie said the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross received a phone call at about 6 p.m. in reference to a fire at a single-family residence.
A volunteer was dispatched to the location and provided assistance to a 65-year-old man on the scene.
