Yuma firefighters put out a fire Tuesday afternoon at the Yuma Home Park, 2550 S. Virginia Drive.
Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert said the fire was reported just after 4 p.m. Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the three-unit apartment buildings in the complex.
While the fire was knocked down in about 20-30 minutes, Erfert said it took additional time to completely extinguish the areas above the ceiling and under the floor.
Firefighters remained on scene into the night watching for hotspots and flare-ups.
The temperature at the time of the fire was approaching 110 degrees, which required firefighters to rotate frequently and have their vitals monitored.
Firefighters from the Marine Corps Air Station Structural Fire Department were called in to assist.
Erfert said the fire was initially discovered burning outside and along the rear of the apartments by a resident.
There was one adult resident home at each of the three apartments. All residents were able to evacuate safely. Two of the apartments sustained serious fire damage, and none of the three units could be re-occupied.
The American Red Cross responded to provide assistance to the three displaced adults.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.