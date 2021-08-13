Fire damages Yuma mobile home

A mobile home was damaged in a fire believed to have been ignited by discarded smoking materials.
According to the Yuma Fire Department, at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a mobile home was reported to be on fire at the Wild West Estates Mobile Home Park, 2402 W. 16th St. YFD personnel arrived to find smoke coming from a home in the park. The fire, on the porch of the home, initially appeared to be nearly out. However, the fire had already spread upward into the space above the home’s ceiling. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
The only occupant was able to safely evacuate the home. The fire originated on the front porch and was believed to have been ignited by discarded smoking materials, YFD reported.
The home was not be able to be reoccupied without repairs. The American Red Cross responded to the scene and provided assistance to the displaced resident.