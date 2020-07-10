Fire damages Yuma mobile home

The Yuma Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early Thursday morning at the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park, 1340 W. 3rd St.
The fire happened shortly after 4:30 a.m., according to YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a mobile home in space #78.
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire before it spread through the whole home or to other nearby homes.
Two adult females were home and both were able to safely evacuate.
The fire was believed to have originated in the area of the exterior rear of the structure.
The interior of the mobile home, however, sustained significant fire and smoke damage. An outside storage shed was also heavily damaged.
The home was not able to be reoccupied. The American Red Cross responded to provide assistance.