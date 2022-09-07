Yuma’s JCPenney store remained closed Tuesday after a fire Thursday in a storage room.
According to a Yuma Fire Department press release, firefighters received a water flow alarm indicating a sprinkler head was activated just after 4 p.m. at the store, located at 1375 S. Yuma Palms Parkway.
Upon arrival, YFD found the building was being evacuated, and there was smoke inside. Firefighters found the source of the heavy smoke was a fire in a shoe department storage room, YFD reports.
Three separate sprinkler heads had activated, containing and extinguishing the fire.
There were no injuries reported, YFD said.
Firefighters ensured the fire was completely extinguished and worked to shut down the water flow. Fire damage was contained to the storage room, with smoke and water damage to other parts of the building, YFD said. Burned materials were removed from the store.
The store was closed to customers but will be able to reopen once clean-up and repairs have been done, YFD said.
On Tuesday afternoon, a recording on the store’s regular phone line notes JCPenney is temporarily closed until further notice “due to an emergency and circumstances outside of our control.”
The message notes that for curbside pickup orders, however, people can sign in via the app or the email.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, YFD said.