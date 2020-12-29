The Yuma Fire Department has issued a warning about the use of fireworks leading up to New Years Eve.
State law allows the public to possess or use novelty fireworks such as snakes, sparklers or spinners, which don’t leave the ground.
However, many types of fireworks remain illegal in Arizona, specifically those designed to rise into the air and/or explode, even though they are legally sold in some nearby communities.
The City of Yuma passed an ordinance in 2018 that further restricted the use of those specific types of fireworks.
They cannot legally be used within the city limits on public property, City of Yuma rights of way, city parks, city streets, or city sidewalks.
Also – if you aren’t careful and ignite something on fire in the city because of these de-regulated permissible consumer fireworks, you could be held fiscally responsible for the cost of the emergency response, as well as the cost of the damages.
“Please use extreme caution when using the legal types within the scope of the city and state laws, and please be considerate of the impact those fireworks have on your neighbors and other community members,” the YFD wrote in the warning, which was posted to its Facebook social media account.
The post continued, “every year fires (and injuries) are caused in the community because of fireworks. If you must use the permissible consumer novelties and non-aerial types, know the laws and use extreme caution.”
Since the Yuma Police Department always seems to respond to numerous “shots fired” within the city limits every New Years Eve, it is encouraging people not to discharged a firearm into the air to celebrate the New Year.
The department would also like to remind the community that to do so is a felony offense and asks the community to report this type of criminal activity immediately if they witness it.
“This is an illegal and unsafe practice that could lead to tragic consequences. Officers will respond, investigate and arrest anyone that is involved in this type of activity, said Ofc. Janet Sanchez. “We want our community to enjoy New Year’s Eve with family and friends; we just ask to please do it safely.”
Shannon’s Law is named after Shannon Smith, a fourteen-year-old Phoenix girl killed by a stray bullet in June 1999. It refers to specific changes in Arizona statutes, enacted in 2000, making it a felony offense to discharge firearms randomly into the air.
Per Arizona Revised Statute 13-2904.6 Disorderly conduct: A person commits disorderly conduct if, with intent to disturb the peace or quiet of a neighborhood, family or person, or with knowledge of doing so, such person: Recklessly handles displays or discharges a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument. This violation is a class 6 felony.
