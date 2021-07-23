Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department extinguished a fire on Wednesday afternoon that destroyed a single-wide mobile home, a motorhome and a van.
According to company spokesperson Jessica Mendoza, at approximately 3:39 p.m. the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office reported that a trailer was on fire in the area of West 26th Street and South Avenue B.
Initially dispatched as being in city jurisdiction, Mendoza said the Yuma Fire Department was first on scene and began putting out the fire.
The Yuma Police Department and the YCSO were also both on scene and conducted traffic control in the area.
When Rural Metro firefighters arrived on scene they found the mobile home, the motorhome and car on fire.
Mendoza said the mobile home was being used for storage and therefore unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Avenue B was closed in both directions from 26th Street to 28th Street while firefighters worked in triple-digit heat to extinguish the fires, with the northbound lanes eventually reopening at about 6:10 p.m.
The southbound lanes of Avenue B reopened at approximately 6:58 p.m. when Rural Metro and YCSO cleared the scene.
Mendoza added that no other structures were affected by the fire and there were no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.