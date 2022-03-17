The Rural Metro Fire Department reports that it is still investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an unoccupied home early Sunday morning.
At approximately 1 a.m. Rural Metro firefighters responded to a report of a home on fire in the area of Somerton Avenue and West County 10th Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found an unoccupied single-story home fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to additional nearby homes.
They also remained on scene throughout the night monitoring for any hotspots.
APS was also called to the scene to turn off the power, while Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the homeowner, who was not home at the time.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.