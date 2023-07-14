Interstate 8 near Winterhaven was closed for several hours Thursday as firefighters from eight agencies battled a chemical fire alongside the highway amid extreme heat.
As of the afternoon a cause had not been determined in the fire that started in a semi-tractor truck parked along the eastbound lanes and spread to nearby heavy machinery used in a highway maintenance project.
The incident was treated as a hazardous material fire since the flames were burning a quantity of bonding resin that was to be added to aggregate used in the road resurfacing work, said Salvador Flores, deputy chief of the Imperial County Fire Department.
No injuries were reported in the incident, he said.
The Imperial County was the lead agency called to the blaze along the interstate near Winterhaven Drive that was reported at 12:20 p.m. Its firefighters were soon joined by firefighters from the cities of Yuma, El Centro, Holtville, Brawley and Calipatria, as well as from the Rural/Metro and Marine Corps Air Station fire departments.
Flores said his department had five engines at the scene, but said it called for help from the other departments in part because it needed the additional water those agencies could bring to suppress the flames. And, he added, the firefighters sent by those agencies were able to spell those already occupied battling the flames in extreme heat.
With the temperature approaching 115 degrees, “we needed to start rotating pretty quickly,” Flores said.
The fire initially forced the closure of I-8 in both directions, Flores said, all though all east- and westbound lanes gradually reopened to traffic.
The California Highway Patrol said all lanes were reopened by shortly after 4 p.m.