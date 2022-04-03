During the week of Mar. 20-26, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 314 emergency calls for service, including:
10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a burning electrical smell in a building, 1 for a stove left on in an apartment, 1 for smoke in an apartment, and various alarms
3 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County and 1 to assist Imperial County with a brush fire in the Winterhaven area
20 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving pedestrians, 1 head-on crash, 1 involving 4 vehicles,, and 1 involving a rollover
263 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 32 for difficulty breathing, 19 for chest pain, 32 for falls, 13 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was provided), 8 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 7 for an intoxicated person, 2 for someone under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdoses (1 where bystander CPR was provided), 13 for people with psychiatric problems (9 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for a medical alarm, 2 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 14 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 3 for dog bites, 12 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 5 for bad headaches, 2 for gunshot wounds, 4 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 14 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 5 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 14 for welfare checks, 1 for a person injured by punching a car window, 1 for a 17 year old injured in a diving/near drowning incident at the river (bystander CPR provided), 1 for a person who had fingers crushed by machinery, 1 for a person who had a hand severed by a backhoe, 1 for a 2 year old who accidently locked themselves in a business storage closet, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 5 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
18 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 assisting YPD with a biohazard cleanup at a crime scene, 1 for a table on fire in a house, 1 for trash burning in an alley, 2 for power lines sparking, 1 for a vehicle on fire. 1 for illegal yard debris fire, 1 for a strong natural gas smell, 1 for an engine appearance request, and various alarms