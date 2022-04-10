During the week of Mar. 27- Apr. 2, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 328 emergency calls for service, including:
7 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a trash fire, 1 for a false report of a fire by a restaurant customer, 1 for smoke from a microwave, 1 for a BBQ grill propane tank on fire, and various alarms
1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 to assist Rural Metro with a small hay bale fire
16 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a wall, 2 involving 3 vehicles, and 1 involving a rollover
286 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 27 for difficulty breathing, 24 for chest pain, 47 for falls, 15 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was provided), 5 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 2 for someone under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdoses, 17 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 7 for a medical alarm, 4 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking (where a bystander used the Heimlich Maneuver), 16 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 2 for diabetic emergencies, 8 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 7 for assaults, 8 for back pain, 14 for abdominal pain, 1 for a deceased person, 14 for welfare checks, 1 for a person injured breaking window with their arm, 1 for a non-fatal drowning of a 2 year old in a backyard pool, 1 for a person lacerating their leg while using an angle grinder, 1 for a toddler with their finger stuck in a door, 1 for a 13 year old choking on a Lego, 1 for a child who fell off bleachers at the Fairgrounds, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 5 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
18 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a gasoline spill, 1 for a light post on fire, 1 for a snake removal, 1 for a trash fire, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for a power pole sparking, and various alarms