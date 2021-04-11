During the week of March 28-April 3, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 321 emergency calls for service, including:
• 12 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a grill fire at a restaurant, 1 for a brush fire on Main St, 1 for a semi-truck trailer fire, 1 for a palm tree fire, 1 for an apartment fire started by smoking materials igniting an O2 machine, 1 for burning clothes in a fire pit, 1 for a mobile home fire caused by a candle left burning, and various alarms
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County, and 1 for assisting Imperial County with a brush fire
• 28 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving 3 vehicles, 4 involving motorcycles, 2 involving walls, 1 involving a pedestrian and 3 involving rollovers
• 258 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 23 for difficulty breathing, 14 for chest pain, 33 for falls, 15 for unconscious people (1 involving CPR being provided by bystanders), 15 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 7 for a person under the influence of drugs, 21 for people with psychiatric problems (12 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 2 for a medical alarm, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 2 for allergic reactions, 12 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 4 for broken bones, 2 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a spider bite, 1 for a bee sting, 4 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 2 for an assault, 5 for back pain, 11 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a person with their leg pinned under a fireplace chimney that fell during demolition, 1 for a person in pain from old gunshot wounds, and other illnesses and injuries
• 20 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 5 for assisting at vaccination clinics, 3 to assist YPD, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a front lawn on fire, 1 for a fire outside of a backyard wall, 2 for illegal trash fires, 1 for trees on fire, 1 for a fence fire, and various alarms