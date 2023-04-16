During the week of April 2-8, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 347 emergency calls for service, including:
• 7 Fire Responses, including one for a recreational vehicle fire
• 10 Mutual Aid Responses to assist neighboring agencies
• 29 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses
• 31 Motor Vehicle Crashes, including one for a vehicle that went in a canal with the occupants being able to exit
• 270 Medical Responses, including 21 for abdominal pain, 9 for upper extremity pain, 18 for lower extremity pain, 5 for alcohol overuse, 11 for altered levels of consciousness, 12 for anxiety, 10 for back pain, 5 for psychological distress, 9 for heart problems, 8 for chest pain, 1 for a stroke, 4 for deaths, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 21 for difficulty breathing, 1 for dizziness, 5 for drug overdoses, 10 for sick patients, 15 for headaches or head pain, 3 for jaw or tooth pain, 6 for blood pressure issues, 19 for pain, 1 for a GI bleed, 1 for an allergic reaction, 6 for seizures, 3 for sepsis, 1 for kidney pain, 1 for a nose bleed, 1 for a traumatic brain injury, 1 for a patient pinned between pallets, 12 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
Two calls this week involved dehydration. We need to be hydrated to live, but also to be at our best. Dehydration can cause crankiness, unclear thinking, kidney stones, muscle cramping, high body temperatures, constipation, as well as many other issues. Outside of water, fruits, vegetables, and milk are examples that assist with hydration.
