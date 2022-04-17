During the week of April 3-9, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 349 emergency calls for service, including:
8 General Fire Responses
Including: 2 for illegal trash fires, 1 for a brush fire in the West Wetlands Park, 1 for a broken fire sprinkler head in a school, 1 for a fire on an outside generator, and various alarms
5 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, 2 to assist Imperial County with medical emergencies in Winterhaven area
24 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pole, 1 involving a wall, 2 involving 3 vehicles, 6 involving pedestrians, and 1 involving a rollover
289 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 26 for difficulty breathing, 38 for chest pain, 31 for falls, 22 for unconscious people, 7 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 2 for someone under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose, 16 for people with psychiatric problems (10 threatening or attempting suicide), 5 for dehydration, 4 for medical alarms, 4 for children locked in vehicles, 1 for allergic reactions, 8 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 2 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a human bite during domestic violence, 11 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 3 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 8 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 3 for lacerations, 14 for welfare checks, 1 for a person in a wheelchair stuck in the sand, 1 for a 10 month old who fell from a parked vehicle, 1 for a 13 year old with a laceration due to breaking a window swatting a fly, 1 for a person who injured their hand using a circular saw, 2 for people injured falling from electric scooters, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 8 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
23 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for snake removals, 1 for a scheduled personal appearance, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for a person stuck in an elevator, 2 for debris fires, and various alarms