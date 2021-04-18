During the week of April 4-10, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 315 emergency calls for service, including:
• 5 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for an intentionally set fire in a housing complex under construction, 1 for smoke in a trailer from electrical problems, 1 for a house fire, 1 for an illegal debris fire, and various alarms
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the county, and 1 for assisting Imperial County with a medical emergency near the Q Casino
• 31 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a fatality, 1 head-on crash, 1 involving a house, 1 involving a fire hydrant, 1 involving 2 semi-trucks with 1 on fire, and 1 involving a UTV rollover
• 251 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 22 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain, 36 for falls, 9 for unconscious people (1 involving CPR being provided by bystanders), 5 seizure cases, 9 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 10 for people with psychiatric problems (6 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 4 for a medical alarm, 2 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 13 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 7 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 1 for a bee sting, 9 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 2 for gunshot wounds, 2 for an assault, 2 for back pain, 10 for abdominal pain, 4 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a person bitten in the ear by another person, 1 for a 10 year old with hot sauce in the eye, 1 for a person who fell from a moving UTV, 1 for a 6 year old hit in the head with a plastic bat, 1 for a near drowning incident at Gateway Park (a person who could not swim lost their footing in the current and went underwater), 1 for a person injured when they jumped off the Ocean to Ocean bridge into the river, and other illnesses and injuries
• 25 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 1 to assist YPD with biohazard clean-up of crime scene, 1 to assist a person with a collapsed fence, 1 for a blown power transformer, 2 assisting YPD at other crime scenes, 1 for a vehicle fire, 2 for dumpster fires, 1 for trees on fire, 1 for a brush fire, 2 for wires arcing, 1 for a transient fire under the 4th Avenue bridge, and various alarms