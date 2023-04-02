During the week of March 19-25, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 342 emergency calls for service, including:

• 9 Fire Responses including a sprinkler save that occurred after hours at a restaurant. Fire sprinklers have been proven to save lives. Homes with fire sprinklers have 81% fewer deaths. If you are planning to build a new home, sprinklers generally add 1-2% of the total price. For information on residential fire sprinklers visit: Fire Sprinklers Buy Time, Buy Life (firesprinklersbuylife.com)

