During the week of March 19-25, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 342 emergency calls for service, including:
• 9 Fire Responses including a sprinkler save that occurred after hours at a restaurant. Fire sprinklers have been proven to save lives. Homes with fire sprinklers have 81% fewer deaths. If you are planning to build a new home, sprinklers generally add 1-2% of the total price. For information on residential fire sprinklers visit: Fire Sprinklers Buy Time, Buy Life (firesprinklersbuylife.com)
• 7 Mutual Aid Responses to assist neighboring agencies
• 22 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including 2 for downed power lines
• 23 Motor Vehicle Crashes including 6 for rear end collisions
• 281 Medical Responses including: 14 for abdominal pain, 10 for upper extremity pain, 18 for lower extremity pain, 4 for facial injuries, 4 for alcohol overuse, 1 for an allergic reaction, 10 for altered levels of consciousness, 14 for anxiety, 2 for back pain, 4 for psychological distress, 7 for heart problems, 6 for chest pain, 4 for strokes, 3 for deaths, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for diarrhea, 20 for difficulty breathing, 2 for dizziness, 2 for drug overdoses, 13 for sick patients, 1 for heat exhaustion, 12 for headaches or head pain, 3 for neck pain, 9 for blood pressure issues, 2 for nose bleeds, 16 for pain, 6 for seizures, 3 for syncope, 2 for kidney stones, 18 for weakness and other illnesses and injuries.