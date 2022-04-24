By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of April 10-16, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 343 emergency calls for service, including:
13 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a stove top fire, 1 for a gas line break, 1 for a house fire, 1 for a vehicle fire, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, 1 to assist Somerton by backfilling a station
22 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a wall, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 head-on crash, 1 involving a building, and 1 involving a rollover
280 Other Medical
Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 32 for difficulty breathing, 31 for chest pain, 37 for falls, 12 for unconscious people (4 where bystander CPR was provided), 17 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 1 for someone under the influence of drugs, 15 for people with psychiatric problems (6 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 5 for medical alarms, 2 for children locked in vehicles, 2 for allergic reactions, 10 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 8 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a spider bite, 2 for dog bites, 8 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for stab wounds, 3 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 20 for abdominal pain, 8 pregnancy related, 10 for welfare checks, 1 for a 1 year old who ate nicotine patches, 1 for a 4 year old with their finger stuck inside a tool they were playing with, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 15 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for snake removals, 1 for an extrication demonstration at County Public Works, 1 for assisting with a disabled vehicle, 1 for people stuck in an elevator, 1 for a bee swarm, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 2 for vehicle fires, and various alarms