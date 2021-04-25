During the week of April 11-17, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 321 emergency calls for service, including:
• 3 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a tree fire started by fireworks, and various alarms
• 4 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County, and 2 for assisting Imperial County with brush fires in Winterhaven area
• 22 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 rollovers, 4 involving pedestrians, 1 involving a motorcycle (fatality), 1 involving 3 vehicles, and 1 involving a wall
• 270 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 30 for difficulty breathing, 28 for chest pain, 37 for falls, 9 for unconscious people, 12 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose, 18 for people with psychiatric problems (9 threatening or attempting suicide), 2 for dehydration, 4 for medical alarms, 2 for children locked in vehicles, 6 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 16 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 8 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 1 for a spider bite, 5 for man down calls, 2 for bad headaches, 2 for an assault, 8 for back pain, 6 for abdominal pain, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for a person injured when they fell into a mirror, 1 for an infant who ingested prescription medication, 1 for a 3 year old burned by hot water, 1 for a finger stuck in a gas tank, and other illnesses and injuries
• 22 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a fire engine display, 1 to assist Animal Control with a dog in a canal, 1 to assist with a vaccination clinic, 1 for an EMS standby at the rodeo, 1 to assist DPS with an oil clean-up, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a 2 year old locked in a room, 1 for a bee swarm, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for a small brush fire, 2 for oven problems, and various alarms