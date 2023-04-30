During the week of April 16-22, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 346 emergency calls for service, including:
• 12 Fire Responses including a small kitchen fire, a fire in a backyard, a travel trailer fire, a shed fire, and a dumpster fire
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
During the week of April 16-22, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 346 emergency calls for service, including:
• 12 Fire Responses including a small kitchen fire, a fire in a backyard, a travel trailer fire, a shed fire, and a dumpster fire
• 11 Mutual Aid Responses to assist neighboring agencies, including a brush fire in Imperial County
• 16 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including one for a bird in a 40-foot tree (yes, a bird), and a newspaper on fire on a sidewalk
• 20 Motor Vehicle Crashes including 2 involving a motorcycle, 1 head-on collision, and 1 involving a pedestrian
• 287 Medical Responses including: 17 for abdominal pain, 11 for upper extremity pain, 8 for lower extremity pain, 5 for alcohol overuse, 7 for altered levels of consciousness, 12 for anxiety, 5 for back pain, 2 for neck pain, 10 for psychological distress, 7 for chest pain, 4 for a stroke, 3 for deaths, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 9 for difficulty breathing, 4 for dizziness, 3 for drug overdoses, 3 for headaches or head pain, 19 for blood pressure issues, 16 for pain, 7 for seizures, 3 for sepsis, 7 for fainting, 8 for bleeding, 15 for weakness, 1 for dehydration, 3 for cardiac arrest, 6 for nausea/vomiting, an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to a leg, 1 for a child locked inside of a vehicle, 1 for a child that was choking, 1 for an animal bite, and other illnesses and injuries.
Last week, one of YFD’s calls for service was for a child locked inside of a vehicle. Yuma temperatures are starting to climb! Caution should always be used to ensure the safety of children and pets.
For your children and pet’s safety, always practice the following safety tips:
• Never leave children or pets inside a closed vehicle, it can be deadly.
Interior temperatures in a car can reach well above 100 degrees in a very short period of time.
• Always keep your car doors locked, even when the vehicle is in a garage or carport as children may play in the vehicle and can become trapped (especially in the trunk).
• Check the temperature of child safety seats and seat beats before sitting children down or buckling them up. The metal (and even plastic) can become hot enough to cause burns.
• Call 911 immediately if you find a small child or infant left alone in a parked car, or your child becomes locked in your car. The child’s life may depend on it.
A mix of clouds and sun. Near record high temperatures. High 102F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny skies. High 92F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.