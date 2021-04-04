By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of March 21-27, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 309 emergency calls for service, including:
• 5 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a house fire caused by unattended cooking, 1 for an illegal debris fire, and various alarms
2 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County
• 24 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving 3 or more vehicles, 2 involving motorcycles, 1 involving a bicycle, 1 involving a vehicle in a canal, 1 involving a light pole, and 1 involving a head-on crash
• 265 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 18 for difficulty breathing, 28 for chest pain, 43 for falls, 16 for unconscious people, 14 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 1 for an intoxicated person, 5 for a person under the influence of drugs, 4 for drug overdose, 18 for people with psychiatric problems (12 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 2 for a medical alarm, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 4 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 10 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 5 for fever, 4 for broken bones, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 5 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 2 for an assault, 2 for back pain, 22 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 1 for an 18 month old who drank lighter fluid, 1 for a 5 year old injured when they fell out of a shopping cart, 1 for a teenager injuring their arm punching a wall, and other illnesses and injuries
• 13 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including:1 for assisting at vaccination clinics, 1 to assist YPD with a ladder to check a roof, 1 for a small brush fire along Interstate 8, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for an oven fire, and various alarms