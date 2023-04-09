During the week of March 26-April 1, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 324 emergency calls for service, including:
• 11 Fire Responses, including one for an item left on a floor vent with the heat on. Remember to keep things that can burn away from heat sources.
• 8 Mutual Aid Responses, to assist neighboring agencies including Imperial County Fire with a 5-acre brush fire.
• 24 Motor Vehicle Crashes with two where vehicles hit stationary objects.
• 261 Medical Responses, including, 9 for abdominal pain, 10 for upper extremity pain, 13 for lower extremity pain, 1 for a facial injury, 6 for alcohol overuse, 1 for a bacterial infection, 1 for a burn, 11 for altered levels of consciousness, 12 for anxiety, 6 for back pain, 2 for psychological distress, 6 for heart problems, 6 for chest pain, 1 for a stroke, 3 for deaths, 9 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for diarrhea, 19 for difficulty breathing, 6 for dizziness, 9 for drug overdoses, 12 for sick patients, 16 for headaches or head pain, 3 for neck pain, 1 for constipation, 1 for choking, 6 for blood pressure issues, 15 for pain, 5 for seizures, 3 for sepsis, 5 for syncope, 18 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.