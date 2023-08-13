During the week of July 30-Aug. 5, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 355 emergency calls for service, including:
During the week of July 30-Aug. 5, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 355 emergency calls for service, including:
9 Fire Responses including an exterior fire at a residence and a fire involving trash
7 Mutual Aid Responses including assisting another agency with a structure fire
24 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including 2 for snake removals
25 Motor Vehicle Crashes including two involving buildings and one involving a motorcycle
Tips for motorcycle safety include:
• Look and listen for motorcycles.
• Don’t assume movement within the lane is a lane change, motorcycles often shift to avoid debris or other hazards.
• Give ample room, motorcycles have a faster stopping distance than cars.
• Wear visible clothing and protective equipment when operating a motorcycle.
290 Medical Responses including 14 for abdominal pain, 13 for upper extremity pain, 16 for lower extremity pain, 6 for deaths, 7 for alcohol overuse, 7 for altered levels of consciousness, 9 for anxiety, 7 for psychological distress, 16 for chest pain, 3 for strokes, 8 for diabetic emergencies, 9 for difficulty breathing, 4 for dizziness, 1 for a drug overdose, 9 for headaches or head pain, 4 for heart problems, 9 for blood pressure issues, 26 for pain, 2 for seizures, 2 for fainting, 1 for a burn, 1 for kidney stones, 2 for dehydration, 7 for heat exhaustion, 18 for injuries, 16 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
