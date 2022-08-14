During the week of Aug. 14, 2022, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 374 calls for service, including:
10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a stove fire extinguished by a fire sprinkler system, 1 for a fire on an apartment patio, 1 for a house fire, 1 for an illegal trash burn, and various alarms
5 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, 2 to assist in Imperial County (a traffic crash on I-8 in the Winterhaven area and a structure fire in Westmoreland)
25 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 4 reported as head-on, 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a rollover, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a bicyclist, and 1 involving 4 vehicles
322 Other Medical Emergencies
Including: 23 for difficulty breathing, 30 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 45 for fall-related injuries, 10 for unconscious people, 8 seizure cases, 8 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 22 for people with psychiatric problems (13 threatening or attempting suicide), 6 for dehydration/heat illness, 8 for medical alarms, 1 for an allergic reaction, 1 for choking, 19 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fevers, 5 for broken bones, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 1 for the bite of an unknown flying insect, 1 for a bee sting, 16 for man-down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 3 for assaults, 5 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 3 for a deceased person, 4 for lacerations, 15 for welfare checks, 1 for a ring stuck on a finger, 1 for a injury from falling off a roof, and other illnesses and injuries
12 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for an RV fire, 1 for a small fire under the 4th Avenue bridge, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a small fire in a yard, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for a person stuck in an elevator, 1 for the strong smell of gas from a meter, and various alarms
