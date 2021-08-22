During the week of Aug. 8-14, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 318 emergency calls for service, including:
• 15 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for an electric scooter fire, 1 for a mobile home fire caused by smoking materials, 1 for the smell of gas, 1 for smoke coming from an overloaded washing machine, 1 for a smoking AC unit, and various alarms
• 2 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County, and 1 for a strike team deployment to northern CA
• 19 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a house, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a fence, 2 involving rollovers, 2 head-on crashes, 1 involving a power pole, and 2 involving 3 vehicles
• 262 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 27 for difficulty breathing, 21 for chest pain, 30 for falls, 12 for unconscious people, 8 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 3 for intoxicated persons, 2 for persons under the influence of drugs, 5 for a drug overdose (2 where CPR was provided by bystanders), 9 for people with psychiatric problems (4 threatening or attempting suicide), 4 for possible dehydration or other heat illness, 1 for medical alarms, 4 for allergic reactions, 4 for choking, 18 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 5 for broken bones, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for dog bites, 9 for man down calls, 4 for bad headaches, 2 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 14 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 5 for a deceased person, 5 for alcohol withdrawals, 2 for lacerations, 1 for a non-fatal drowning of a 2 year old in a backyard pool, 1 for a person injured by a toaster oven falling on their head, 1 for tree sap in eye, 1 for a 6 year old whose foot was cut by a dropped knife, 1 for a person whose hands were cut breaking a window, and other illnesses and injuries
• 20 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for power lines arcing, 1 for a trash fire, 1 for a person stuck in an elevator, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for a blown power transformer, 1 for a stove leaking gas, and various alarms