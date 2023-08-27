During the week of Aug. 13-19, 2023, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 348 emergency calls for service including:
12 Fire Responses including a fire involving a passenger car, 1 involving a semi-truck, and 1 for an odor of smoke that was believed to be coming from an air conditioning unit. Air conditioning units are essential but as with everything that’s energized, can pose a fire risk. Tips for air conditioning unit fire prevention include:
• When using a window unit, use the proper cord and do not use extension cords.
• Keep up on maintenance of the unit.
• Inspect the unit and its wiring regularly.
• Keep debris away from the unit.
7 Mutual Aid Responses to assist other agencies.
23 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including a snake removal.
16 Motor Vehicle Crashes including 2 involving pedestrians, 1 involving a bicyclist, 1 involving a light post, and 1 rollover.
290 Medical Responses including: 14 for abdominal pain, 6 for upper extremity pain, 17 for lower extremity pain, 3 for deaths, 7 for alcohol overuse, 4 for an allergic reaction, 6 for altered levels of consciousness, 9 for anxiety, 8 for psychological distress, 9 for chest pain, 4 for strokes, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 17 for difficulty breathing, 6 for dizziness, 7 for drug overdoses, 6 for headaches or head pain, 8 for heart problems, 14 for blood pressure issues, 17 for pain, 8 for seizures, 6 for fainting, 3 for heat exhaustion, 5 for injuries, 23 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.