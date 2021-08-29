During the week of Aug. 15-21, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 328 emergency calls for service, including:
• 9 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a house fire caused by a bathroom ventilation fan, 1 for an electrical smell in a residence, 1 for a small fire in a backyard, and various alarms
• 1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County (Strike Team also still deployed to Monument Fire)
• 15 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a gas pump, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 head-on crash, 1 involving a motorcycle, and 1 involving 3 vehicles
• 285 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 42 for difficulty breathing, 24 for chest pain, 37 for falls, 9 for unconscious people (1 where a bystander was providing CPR), 12 seizure cases, 2 possible stroke cases, 2 for intoxicated persons, 2 for persons under the influence of drugs, 3 for a drug overdose, 18 for people with psychiatric problems (6 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for possible dehydration or other heat illness, 1 for medical alarms, 2 for allergic reactions, 14 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 10 for diabetic emergencies, 19 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 4 for bad headaches, 4 for assaults, 7 for back pain, 10 for abdominal pain, 7 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 2 for lacerations, 1 for a person who was inhaling aerosol glass cleaner, 1 for a person who swallowed dice and was choking, 1 for a person accidentally shot in the finger, 1 for a 1 year old with an earring embedded in their earlobe, and other illnesses and injuries
• 18 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 1 for a dog locked in a vehicle, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a haystack fire, 2 for a person stuck in an elevator, and various alarms