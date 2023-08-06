From July 23-29, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 318 emergency calls for service, including:
8 Fire Responses including a fire involving trash as well as a fire involving mulch. Tips on preventing mulch fires include:
• Do not build up thick layers of mulch, thick layers prevent mulch from releasing heat.
• Do not discard smoking materials or keep heat sources near mulch areas.
• Keep mulch watered to prevent it from drying out.
4 Mutual Aid Responses to assist other agencies
18 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including a snake removal
17 Motor Vehicle Crashes including 3 T-bone collisions, 3 head-on collisions, and 2 involving stationary objects
271 Medical Responses including: 14 for abdominal pain, 13 for upper extremity pain, 6 for lower extremity pain, 1 for a death, 6 for alcohol overuse, 12 for altered levels of consciousness, 10 for anxiety, 11 for psychological distress, 5 for chest pain, 3 for strokes, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 12 for difficulty breathing, 6 for dizziness, 3 for drug overdoses, 8 for headaches or head pain, 9 for heart problems, 3 for kidney stones, 10 for blood pressure issues, 5 for pain, 6 for seizures, 3 for fainting, 5 for dehydration, 11 for heat exhaustion, 11 for injuries, 12 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
