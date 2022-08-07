During the week of July 24-30, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 339 emergency calls for service, including:
6 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a tree fire on the north side of the river, 1 for a debris fire in an alley, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, 1 called to assist on a boat collision at Fisher’s Landing (cancelled before they arrived), 2 to assist in Imperial County (with a brush fire and a traffic crash in the Bard area)
20 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pole, 4 involving motorcycles, 2 involving rollovers, 1 involving a tree, and 1 involving a house
294 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 27 for difficulty breathing, 25 for chest pain, 46 for fall related injuries, 13 for unconscious people (2 where bystander CPR was provided), 8 seizure cases, 1 possible stroke case, 2 for an intoxicated person, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 10 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 4 for dehydration/heat illness, 3 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 1 for choking, 13 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for broken bones, 9 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a spider bite, 12 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 1 for a stabbing (2 fatalities), 4 for assaults, 5 for back pain, 18 for abdominal pain, 5 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for drug withdrawals, 22 for welfare checks, 1 for a non-fatal drowning of a 45 year old at Gateway Park (bystander CPR provided), 1 for a person with a finger caught in a door, 1 for a teenager burping too much, 1 for a person hit on the head with a hammer, 1 for a bad reaction to smoking marijuana, 1 for a person injured by their cat, 1 for a person who had burns from sitting on hot rocks, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 3 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
15 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up at a scene, 1 for a snake removal, 1 for fuel leaking from a vehicle, 1 for illegal trash burning, 1 for a power line down, 1 for a grill on fire at a park, 1 for a tent blown onto power lines, 1 for a dumpster fire, and various alarms
