During the week of July 25-31, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 294 emergency calls for service, including:
• 6 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a pallet fire, 1 for a sparking electrical panel, and various alarms
• 21 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving an ATV, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 head-on crash, 1 involving 4 vehicles, and 1 involving a wall
• 236 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 29 for difficulty breathing, 11 for chest pain, 32 for falls, 17 for unconscious people (2 with CPR being provided by a bystander), 6 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 3 for intoxicated persons, 4 for persons under the influence of drugs, 5 for a drug overdose (1 with CPR being provided by a bystander), 20 for people with psychiatric problems (14 threatening or attempting suicide), 4 for possible dehydration or other heat illness, 3 for medical alarms, 2 for allergic reactions, 18 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 3 for a diabetic emergencies, 5 for man down calls, 1 for bad headaches, 6 for assaults, 9 for back pain, 10 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 1 for a person who drank cleaning solution, 1 for a person who burned their feet on hot concrete, 1 for a person injured by punching a window, 1 for an infant choking on a piece of a clothes hanger, 1 for a person unable to get out of their locked vehicle, and other illnesses and injuries
• 31 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for assisting a motorist with changing a tire on the Interstate, 3 for power poles on fire, 6 for power lines down, 1 for a motorcycle on fire, and various alarms