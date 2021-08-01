From Sunday, July 18 through Saturday, July 24, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 365 emergency calls for service:
10 General Fire Responses
Including: 2 for house fires, 1 for an oven fire, 1 for a smoking ice machine, 1 trash can fire, 1 for a smoke alarm activated by a damaged fire extinguisher that discharged, and various alarms
13 Mutual Aid
Including: 5 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies and 1 large trailer fire in Yuma County, 4 for assisting with medical emergencies in Imperial County, 1 assisting MCAS with a medical emergency, 1 for a Strike Team deployment to northern CA, and 1 assisting YCSO with a body recovery in the river
23 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 6 involving 3 or more vehicles, 1 involving a wall, 1 involving a rollover, and 2 involving buildings
296 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 26 for difficulty breathing, 24 for chest pain, 41 for falls, 16 for unconscious people (2 with CPR being provided by a bystander), 11 seizure cases, 9 possible stroke cases, 3 for persons under the influence of drugs, 2 for a drug overdose, 13 for people with psychiatric problems (7 threatening or attempting suicide), 5 for possible dehydration or other heat illness, 1 for medical alarms, 2 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 14 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 5 for fever, 6 for a diabetic emergencies, 12 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 5 for assaults, 4 for back pain, 10 for abdominal pain, 5 pregnancy related, 8 for a deceased person, 2 for drug withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a 1 year old who fell from a barstool, 1 for an accidental use of an Epi-pen by a 5 year old, 1 for a person injured jumping from a train, 1 for a person who burned their feet on hot concrete, and other illnesses and injuries
24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake in an office, 1 for an appearance at a school, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up at a crash site, 1 for an RV propane leak, 1 for a small brush fire alongside I-8, 1 for fuel leaking from a truck in a parking lot, 1 for power lines down, and various alarms